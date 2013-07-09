TaskRabbit Lays Off Staff In Restructuring Move

TaskRabbit is laying off a number of its permanent staff due to slow growth rates, TechCrunch has learned . The move is said to be part of a bigger restructuring effort as TaskRabbit tries to pivot its business to achieve greater uptake by consumers and enterprise customers.

One of the affected staffers alleges that 13 people were let go, which equals about 20% of the 65-person staff. TaskRabbit has said the figures are inaccurate but hasn’t yet revealed a definite figure.

The company, led by industrious entrepreneur Leah Busque, acts as a marketplace for people to request help with chores, odd-jobs, or small services–even simple acts like delivering food. In recent months the site tried a new wrinkle on its business model by launching a service where small businesses can find temporary staff cover.

[Image: By Flickr user Daniel Hall]