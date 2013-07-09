Cleveland Kidnap Victims Release YouTube Video To Say “Thank You”

Amanda Berry, Gina De Jesus, and Michelle Knight, the three women kidnapped in Cleveland by Ariel de Castro, have made their first public appearance since being freed two months ago–and they used YouTube to do it in an attempt to keep their privacy.

The video, at just three minutes, doesn’t give much away, but it does give the world its first look at the three young women, who were abducted as teenagers. In it, they and their families thank everyone for their support, anyone who donated to the campaign, and urge them to rely on their neighbors–after all, it was the man next door, Charles Ramsey, who called 911 and freed the girls.

The trio all look strong, self-possessed, and it’s a genius move by the public relations firm Hennes Paynter Communications, giving the women total control over what could have been an agonizing media bunfight.

[Image by Flickr user aisletwentytwo]