Department Of Commerce Spent Half Its IT Budget Fighting Malware Infection

Printers, TVs, and mice all came under the department’s whac-a-mole-esque hammer–in fact, the civil servants only stopped when they ran out of hammer budget, so to speak. An audit by the the Department of Commerce itself called the process “clearly unnecessary.”

The virus had only been present on two items of hardware–a fact which some department employees knew to be true, but which did not stop the destruction. After 250 pieces of equipment had been destroyed, the department was told to “appropriately and effectively” respond to digital security breaches in the future, rather than destroying everything in sight.

[Image by Flickr user Reid Rosenberg]