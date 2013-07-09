“Angry Trayvon” Game Removed From App Stores, Then Reappears

A smartphone game called Angry Trayvon which sparked outrage online was apparently removed from app stores last night, according to a Facebook post–but has reappeared in the Google Play store, where it may still be currently available for downloads.





The main character of the game, who wore a hooded sweatshirt, bore the same first name as Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old who was shot to death in Sanford, Florida last year and whose alleged assailant is currently being tried for his murder.

A Change.org petition demanded the removal of the game from Google Play; complaint tweets were posted on Twitter, as well. Overnight, the following message was posted to the “Angry Trayvon” Facebook page:

The people spoke out therefore this game was removed from the app stores. Sorry for the inconvenience as this was just an action game for entertainment. This was by no means a racist game. Nonetheless, it was removed as will this page and anything associated with the game will be removed.

According to the Google Play website, one version of the game had last been updated on June 1, 2013. According to Trade Digital, the game was made available to the public on Christmas Day last year.

Another version of the game that was available in the Google Play store for Android devices Tuesday morning comes from developers listed as “Trade Digital, Inc.”–which is presumably the same New York company listed as “Trade Digital, LLC” on the app’s Facebook page. It’s unclear if the app was actually taken down from Play or not, but as of the time of this update it was still accessible–we were able to download it.