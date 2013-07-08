How To Read Fast Company Stories From Anywhere, Even Though Google Reader Has Gone The Way Of The Dodo

July 1 has come and gone, and taken the remains of Google Reader along with it. But that doesn’t mean your fill of Fast Company has to go too–a small army of alternative RSS readers have cropped up in Google Reader’s stead, and we’ve included some of them here in a larger list of places on the web where you can easily find Fast Company stories.
Tumblr
Follow the Fast Company Tumblr for quick briefs on our latest stories.
For a daily dose of leadership tips to go with your morning coffee, follow our company page on LinkedIn.
Fast Company and dozens of other publishers are on Flipboard’s iOS and Android apps, which let you pick and choose your content sources to create a personalized magazine.
Feedly and Digg Reader
Feedly is the newsreader that grabbed hundreds of thousands of new users long before July 1. After you install a free plug-in for Firefox, Chrome, or Safari, log in to Feedly using a Google account and add Fast Company to your news stream.
The much-anticipated Digg Reader app for the web, iPhone, and iPad, had its big unveil June 26. It’s missing some key features right now–such as search–but its lean, easy-to-use interface makes it a good bet for the RSS purist.
Other newsreader options include Reeder, AOL Reader, and, soon, a Facebook news aggregator.
If you used to read Fast Company stories in Google Reader, here’s what you’ll need to do before you can start using an alternative such as Feedly or Digg Reader:
- Log in to , which lets you download personal data you stored on Google’s products, even the defunct ones.
- Select “Create Archive,” which will compress your Google Reader data into a .zip file.
- Select “Download” to save the newly created .zip file.
- Some readers, such as Digg’s, will allow you to upload an entire .zip file to their service. Others will ask you to import an OPML file–to do this, unzip the Google Takeout file and only upload a file titled “subscription.xml.”
- Be sure to read our tips for how to make the most of your newsreading experience once you’re all set up.
Don’t forget: You can always follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or sign up for our newsletters. We’re even on Google+ and Pinterest.
