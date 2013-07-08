How To Read Fast Company Stories From Anywhere, Even Though Google Reader Has Gone The Way Of The Dodo

July 1 has come and gone, and taken the remains of Google Reader along with it. But that doesn’t mean your fill of Fast Company has to go too–a small army of alternative RSS readers have cropped up in Google Reader’s stead, and we’ve included some of them here in a larger list of places on the web where you can easily find Fast Company stories.

Tumblr

Follow the Fast Company Tumblr for quick briefs on our latest stories.

LinkedIn

For a daily dose of leadership tips to go with your morning coffee, follow our company page on LinkedIn.

Flipboard

Fast Company and dozens of other publishers are on Flipboard’s iOS and Android apps, which let you pick and choose your content sources to create a personalized magazine.

Feedly and Digg Reader

Feedly is the newsreader that grabbed hundreds of thousands of new users long before July 1. After you install a free plug-in for Firefox, Chrome, or Safari, log in to Feedly using a Google account and add Fast Company to your news stream.

The much-anticipated Digg Reader app for the web, iPhone, and iPad, had its big unveil June 26. It’s missing some key features right now–such as search–but its lean, easy-to-use interface makes it a good bet for the RSS purist.

Other newsreader options include Reeder, AOL Reader, and, soon, a Facebook news aggregator.