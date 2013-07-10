11 Little-Known Apps That Entrepreneurs Can’t Live Without

When I saw this piece on apps entrepreneurs can’t live without, I was delighted.

10 Little-Known Apps That Entrepreneurs Can’t Live Without As an entrepreneur, I look to others to tell me about the latest apps, time-savers, hacks, and tricks. However, no female founders were interviewed. So I decided to do one with all women. Below is just a small sampling of the great female entrepreneurs and some of the apps–business and otherwise–that they can’t live without. I culled a list of some kick-butt women entrepreneurs whom I look up to and a few I’m lucky enough to know. Clearly, I have a lot of downloading to do.

Tina Wells: Bloglovin’ Tina Wells is the CEO of Buzz Marketing, a firm that forecasts and advises upon teen trends,plus she’s the author of a series of YA novels called Mackenzie Blue as well as the youth marketing handbook Chasing Youth Culture and Getting It Right. Tina continues to create innovative marketing strategies for numerous clients within the beauty, entertainment, fashion, financial, and lifestyle sectors. Her go-to app is Bloglovin’. “My new obsession is Bloglovin’. If you’ve got 5 minutes, you can catch up on all of the street style news you need for the day. I curated a list of bloggers I love (like Olivia Palermo and Ashley Madekwe), and all updates are sent to this handy little app. With a business that forecasts Millennial trends, this makes it easy.”

Leandra Medine: Definer

Leandra Medine writes the Man Repeller–a humorous site about serious fashion. Man Repeller has been featured in AdWeek, AdAge, The New York Times, Time and Leandra was featured as one of Fast Company‘s 100 Most Creative People in Business. Her book, Seeking Love, Finding Overalls is slated to release in September 2013. As a woman who knows how to play with her words, Definer gets her creative juices flowing. “My favorite app I use for business–which is actually not really for business–is Definer which is effectively a mobile urban dictionary. You make up words, define them and then share them with your network. I think I’m even considering it a ‘business app’ because it trains my mind to think creatively even when I don’t necessarily feel like thinking. Often, those words transcend the boundaries of the app and end up on my site in some form.”

Stacy London: AHA Life For 10 years, Stacy London has been best known as the straight talking co-host on TLC’s hit show, What Not To Wear, which will premiere its final season August 9th. Additionally, London is cofounder and stylist-in-chief of the company Style For Hire, a New York Times best-selling author, and has served as brand ambassador and creative consultant for major companies such as Pantene, Lee Jeans, Woolite, and Dr. Scholls. “I love the new AHALife mobile app. Great for unique shopping finds and introducing clients to new designers by way of storytelling.”

Rachel Sklar: HelloFax

Rachel Sklar is a writer and social entrepreneur based in New York. She is the cofounder of TheLi.st, a platform for amazing women (and a newsletter for which you should sign up immediately). Rachel was a founding editor at Mediaite and the Huffington Post, and is an advisor to numerous tech startups, including the Muse, Loverly, Gui.de and She’s the First. “The most clutch, practical app that I find myself telling people about all the time is HelloFax. Despite our increasingly mobile, digital life, the number of people requesting to print, sign and fax things to them is off the charts. HelloFax allows you to do all of that digitally with a quick uploaded signature (snapped on your phone, of course). Never mind sending a fax–it also assigns you a number for receiving them. It was nothing short of a life-changer. I actually found myself telling people to fax me, just because I could.”

Cindy Gallop: FlowDock Cindy started up Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York in 1998 and in 2003 was named Advertising Woman of the Year. She is the founder of IfWeRanTheWorld.com, enterprise marketing software that activates co-action programs for brands and their consumers. She also founded makelovenotporn.com, launched at TED 2009, and recently launched makelovenotporn.tv in beta: “Pro-sex. Pro-porn. Pro-knowing the difference.” Managing a team from all over requires concise and intuitive software. “I’d lead with Flowdock, because we all live on this all day–particularly useful given we are a team that remote works or, because we don’t have a formal office, can work together when our CTO is in one place programming and the rest of us are scattered about. It’s great for talking, sharing work in progress, seeing progress in Pivotal Tracker (also a fave), being able to react and address lightning-fast in real time, while also monitoring mentions of us in social media to respond.”

Leslie Bradshaw: Everest

Leslie is the chief operating officer of Gui.de, a Knight Foundation-backed newsreader. She also serves as a Fellow at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is a regular contributor at Forbes, is an advisor to Infoactive, and is a cofounder of her family’s Pinot Noir vineyard in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. For her impact on the technology industry, Leslie has been recognized by Fast Company as one of The Most Creative People in Business and by Inc. Magazine as a “Top 30 Entrepreneur Under 30.” Leslie uses the app Everest to reach her goals. “I love Everest (female COO, too.) My twenties were about going wide and my thirties are going to be about going deep. Everest is helping me stay on track to write my first book, advise multiple startups, get on a board, get in crazy good shape, and still run my second company (Gui.de).”

Rebekah Iliff: SuperNote

As director of product for technology platform AirPR, Rebekah drives the strategic vision and spearheads efforts on the supply side of the business. Previously, she was the CEO of talkTECH Communications, one of the fastest growing, launch-only PR firms in the U.S. As cofounder of talkTECH, she created an industry-first methodology for emerging technology companies. When running a company, it’s easy to forget things if you don’t write them down, hence Rebekah’s love for SuperNote. “My favorite app is SuperNote. It’s a productivity app with color coded categories for recordings, notes, and reminders. I use it constantly when I’m on the go, especially on flights which seems to be when I have lightbulb moments. Dirty little secret: I also like to write music so I sometimes use it to record songs that pop into my head at inopportune times.”

Kathryn Everett: GlobeConvert

Kathryn Everett is the chief operating officer of Artists for Peace and Justice, a non-profit organization committed to serving the poorest communities in Haiti through programs in education, healthcare, and job creation in local creative industries. Steeped in organizing and advocacy work, Kathryn began her career in politics, working for President Barack Obama and Senator Michael Bennet. “I split my time between New York City and Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and the app I can’t live without when I’m traveling is Globe Convert–an easy-to-use conversion app for currency and units, such as energy, temperature, length, etc. Haiti has two currencies, the Gourde and the Haitian dollar, and converting back and forth into USD can get confusing. Same goes with measurements for construction on the free high school we are building for kids living in poverty–Globe Convert helps me understand how much money and materials I am negotiating quickly and easily.”

June Cohen: Video DownloadHelper As executive producer of TED Media, June Cohen was responsible for bringing the TED Conference online, ultimately growing its audience from 1000 attendees per year to more than 2 million viewers per day. In 2006, she launched TEDTalks, the online video series, followed by TED.com (2007) and the TED Open Translation Project (2009). Previously, she was VP of Content at HotWired.com, the pioneering website from Wired Magazine, which introduced many of the web’s now-common conventions, including–for better or worse–the ad banner. Before that, in 1991, she developed the world’s first networked, multimedia magazine. “As you might expect, I spend quite a lot of time watching video online–screening TEDx talks from around the world, watching footage of potential TED speakers, taking in the latest viral video…. One little-known tool I’ve come to depend on is Video Download Helper, a fabulously useful little Firefox plug-in/add-on that lets you easily download video from any website. The plug-in appears as a tiny unobtrusive button in the browser Chrome, and makes it super-simple to not only download video, but convert it to the format you need. I can’t remember what I did without it.”

Whitney Johnson: Rapportive

Whitney Johnson is a leading thinker on driving innovation via personal disruption, a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review, a LinkedIn Influencer, and a former double-ranked Institutional Investor equity analyst. She is also the author of Dare, Dream, Do: Remarkable Things Happen When You Dare to Dream, a senior advisor to the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards, is listed on the Wall Street Journal’s 20 Wealth Managers to Follow on Twitter and Inc magazine’s 12 People to Follow on Twitter in 2012. “I can’t live without Rapportive–every time I get an email from someone, or send an email, I know who they are, what they are up to, and I love to be able to finish up interacting, and then tweet something they’ve just posted.”

Nilofer Merchant: Boomerang Called “Jane Bond” for her ability to solve impossible problems, Nilofer Merchant is the business guru of the Social Era. From working with Steve jobs, to defeating Microsoft, and teaching at Stanford, she’s got a world-class work history. Her 11 Rules for Creating Value in the #SocialEra, published by Harvard Business Review Press, was named a best business book by Fast Company last year. Her TED talk has been seen by over 3/4 of a million people. “Boomerang is a Gmail plug-in (working in both Firefox and Chrome) that lets you manage your mail inbox. When I don’t want to seem like a workaholic-insomniac by sending emails at 3:00 a.m., I schedule emails to go out at a more ‘normal’ hour. When I want to make sure I follow-up to an email, I can tag it to return to me in x period if I don’t get a response. When I know I am overwhelmed right now but could be interested in that idea/person/meeting, I Boomerang it to show up in my inbox later. (You can pick exact date or a time like 4 hours from now or 2 weeks from now.) Cost is free for up to 10 messages outstanding at any point. Value is nearly priceless in getting to inbox zero.” –Meredith Fineman is the CEO of FinePoint digital PR. You can read more of her writing here or follow her on Twitter at @meredithfineman.

[Image: Flickr user Guian Bolisay]