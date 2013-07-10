The 5 Cornerstones Of A Beautiful Business

In the movie Jerry Maguire, the agent Bob Sugar (played by Jay Mohr) makes a series of hard-charging phone calls to his roster of sports superstars, trying to persuade them to stay with his agency instead of signing with the highly respected title character, whom he has just fired.

“Are you in or are you out?” Sugar asks through a headset before bluntly adding, “It’s not show friends: It’s show business.”

The line is a sobering one for the athletes, whose playing careers are short enough to force them to “get while the gettin’ is good.” Sugar wants them to know that he, not Jerry (Tom Cruise), is the unsentimental guy who will “get” as much as possible when negotiating their various playing and endorsement contracts.

The numerous expressions that contain the word business always emphasize the seriousness of a situation. We get down to business, [i]take care of business, and mind our own business. A seemingly cold decision is explained with it’s not personal, it’s business.

While many people view business and companies through a prism of ugliness, many others think the practice of and products produced by business are as moving as an aria, as necessary as breathing, and as beautiful as any sunrise.

Beautiful businesses have a meaningful concept of value creation. They make a valuable contribution to their owners, employees, customers, suppliers, society, and the environment. People and the planet matter as much as profit. Businesses are capable of producing not just wealth but a lasting heritage. Their legacy is not just financial success, but a strong business capable of long life and development.

In short, business is beautiful, and there are five intangible ingredients that make for a beautiful business.