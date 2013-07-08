Abusing Someone Else’s App Is A Great Way To Test New Features For Your Own

Testing and validating features is hard–particularly before you’ve prototyped them. But whether you’re working on a web app or native software, I’ve discovered there’s a shortcut. There are jillions of specialized utility apps out on the app stores, and you can misuse and abuse them as a way of testing new feature ideas.

This idea came about as I was spitballing features for Writebot, the collaborative document platform that I built with two friends and which we’re using here at Fast Company digital.

The core of Writebot is a real-time text area where you can draft an article. Since Writebot is all about producing high-quality work faster, I had a lightning-bolt idea: Put a timer above the text area. I figured this might help keep me on task when I’m under deadline.

None of our users have asked for this feature, and whether time-tracking actually improves your productivity or just increases your anxiety level remains unproven. Those facts don’t bode well for a new feature. Normally, this is the kind of idea that would end up in our development backlog for us to talk about later–after all, we’re trying to build an entire intelligent repository tool, so we have bigger fish to fry.

Then I was struck by a solution the other day when someone asked me for an app recommendation. The first thing that came to mind was Seconds Pro, which is an interval timer I use in the gym. You add intervals of time, and it tells you (through the headphones) as each interval ends and each exercise begins.

I tried this app on a lark, thinking it might help me save time in the gym and keep my heart rate elevated during my workout. After about a month, the app has turned my training into razor-sharp 24-minute cycles (not including a 1.5 mile run to warm up). It’s absolutely awesome at keeping me on task. (Below, one of my workout interval timers.)





It dawned on me that if interval training could turn my physical work into efficient, scheduled chunks, it could do the same for my brain work. Maybe what we needed in Writebot was not a timer, but an interval timer. And maybe I could misappropriate Seconds Pro to test my hypothesis.