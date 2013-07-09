Why A Friendly Reconnection Can Boost Your Career

You know that feeling when you reconnect with a long-lost classmate, colleague, amigo, or amiga? As Wharton professor and Give and Take author Adam Grant explains , what you’re experiencing is the power of a dormant tie–a part of your network that is surprisingly powerful and surprisingly overlooked.

As we’ve noted before, a network isn’t that big a deal–as Lifehacker Alan Henry observed, all “networking” really entails “is making new friends and staying in touch with old ones, both at and around work.”

But while it might sound cold, it can be helpful to sort out those relationships, or as network theorists would say, ties. They come in three flavors: strong, weak, and dormant.

Strong ties are the people that you know well; weak ties, not so well. Strong ties are great because they will help you move out of your apartment, but the thing is that you probably share the same contacts and knowledge as they do. Weak ties, on the other hand, have connections and understanding that you don’t have–so be good to them and they might help you find a job (or a date). But the third kind, the dormant, is one you might overlook.

“When you haven’t seen people in three or five years, you can’t predict what novel ideas and networks they’ll be able to share,” Grant observes. “And it turns out that the older you get, the more valuable dormant ties become. Along with having more of them, they’ve had more time to meet amazing people and accomplish amazing things.”

Awesome, right? Funnily enough, dormant ties are a relatively new designation, coined by researchers Daniel Z. Levin, Jorge Walter, and J. Keith Murnighan. Writing previously at the Sloan Review, Levchin and company describe the payoffs of dormant ties in three major ways:

Dormant ties are sources of “unexpectedly novel insights” Reconnecting happens rapidly, making the time investment “minimal” A reconnection isn’t a new relationship: “People still have feelings of trust and a shared perspective, which are critical for receiving valuable knowledge from someone.”

We’ve previously discussed how the whole idea of networking can cause one to need a shower–is there a more slimy-sounding award than best networker? But it need not be: As Grant, the Wharton professor, argued at book length, the key to getting ahead is giving.