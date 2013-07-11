6 Simple Steps To Master Productivity On The Road

On the road again. Just can’t wait to get on the road again.

Willie Nelson said it best. But your reason for being on the road is different from Willie’s. You’re on the road for work. You have a goal at hand that you need to conquer, and there’s nothing that can get in your way. Well, except for maybe inefficiency. That can get in your way.

Staying productive when you’re on the road is easier than you think when you follow these simple rules of thumb.

1. Choose an airline that offers everything you need.

Don’t start your trip on a bad note. You’re still motivated to kick this trip’s you-know-what, so make sure the airline you choose can support you every step of the way. Wi-Fi, plugs, and VIP lounges. Let them pamper you in their VIP lounge, then power your laptop, cell phone, and tablet on the plane while you check your email on their free Wi-Fi. Use RouteHappy.com to find flights with these perks and more.

2. Take advantage of the cloud.

Google Drive and other cloud-driven technologies are a great idea for any businessperson. By storing files in the cloud, you’re not only consolidating and organizing your irreplaceable documents, you’re also preparing for the worst. Save yourself time and energy by eliminating the fear of forgetting or losing crucial files when you’re on the road.