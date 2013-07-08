NBA Draft Pick Victor Oladipo Says Google Glass Might Be The Future Of News

Wearing Google Glass during the NBA draft was Victor Oladipo’s idea. The Indiana University basketball star would be drafted to the Orlando Magic for everyone to see–point-of-view style–on tech news site The Verge. Things certainly didn’t go as planned–but what resulted may be proof that Google Glass is one of journalism’s most viable new tools.

“Glass, I think, is pretty useless for normal people,” says managing editor Nilay Patel at The Verge. “It just doesn’t add value to your everyday life. But as a media person–someone who makes stories–it’s a head-mounted Internet-connected camera that celebrities want to wear. It is a narrative tool unlike anything else.” (You can read the resulting story here.)

Brainstorming with social media marketing agency Carrot Creative, who made the introduction between The Verge editors and Oladipo, a list of ideal activities came up quickly. “Best case scenario, kaboom! He wears it during the draft and gets it all on video, then we do video around him, and an interview after the event with his byline–as told to me,” says Patel. “It was supposed to be as first person as it gets. And none of that happened.”

From the outset, there were challenges to using Glass for first-person journalism. The biggest: The NBA wouldn’t let Oladipo wear Glass while he was getting drafted. Then there were logistics; each day after filming, The Verge team, which is based near Bryant Park here in New York, had to run over to the Westin where Oladipo was staying in order to download the day’s video and clear the Glass’s minuscule flash storage for the next day’s footage.

But the resulting video, says Patel, was nothing short of incredible anyway.

“We have it on video–we have the guy from the NBA telling him to take it off. You get to see: This is how the NBA comes and talks to players who are in the draft,” says Patel. “He didn’t wear it on stage–but what we ended up with wasn’t so much of a spectacle. It’s more like ‘what it feels like to be an instant millionaire.'”

The Verge doesn’t typically cover sports, but they’re a journalistic outlet with half a dozen pairs of Google Glass around the office. It’s easy to see, in light of this story, why technology news sites have prospered while more traditional outfits struggle: These days, the news “experience” depends as much on the hardware and software used to create the story as it is does the angle or the voice.