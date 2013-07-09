The 6-Month Solution For Building Your Brand The Right Way

Scott Stratten’s Twitter bio says it best: “Kind of a big deal on a fairly irrelevant soc media site which inflates my self-importance.” That combination of wit and humor has propelled Stratten into becoming one of the digital marketing world’s no-nonsense leaders.

In Twitter’s early days, Stratten came up with a plan to grow his online community. Starting in January 2009, he tweeted steadily for 30 days straight, sending out 7,000 messages (mostly replies) and attracting thousands of followers. Today, some 150,000 people follow his very honest tweets, but his business has grown well beyond 140 characters.

Scott Stratten

Stratten, perhaps better known as @unmarketing, is a busy keynote speaker and bestselling author. He has written three books, including UnMarketing: Stop Marketing. Start Engaging, and his new marketing photo-book comes out this fall, QR Codes Kill Kittens: How to Alienate Customers, Dishearten Employees, and Drive Your Business Into the Ground.

His QR code rants date back to his most popular moments on stage discussing why, when, and where companies using this technology fail. During our video interview, Stratten talks about his new book, what it takes to grow a personal brand, and the roots of his marketing anger.