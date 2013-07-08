Shazam Music ID App Gets $40 Million To Boost Its TV Integration

Shazam, the music discovery app, has earned a cash injection of about $40 million from América Móvil, and will use the cash to work on its automatic TV integration–a trick where the app identifies what’s going on during a TV show or TV ad spot and can respond with triggered content. The deal will also mean Shazam is pre-loaded onto smartphones in some Latin American markets.
As well as its new funding, which will help turn the app into a true second screen device, the company notes its userbase is rapidly growing–up to 350 million from 300 million six months ago–and that it’s adding about 2 million new users a week. The company’s also achieved sales of digital goods worth about $300 million annually via digital store partners like iTunes.