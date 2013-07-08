The Truth Is Out There: Google Celebrates Roswell With A Doodle

Google ‘s Doodles are most fun when they’re interactive, and today’s delivers a simple game that has a Mulder and Scully-esque angle: It’s all about the UFO incident in Roswell, New Mexico, which occurred 66 years ago.

Many witnesses say they saw flying saucers in the sky that day, and there were even reports of a crash and the recovery of alien bodies. The official position remains that nothing extraterrestrial happened. This was a different time–Chuck Yeager was a few months away from being the first person to break the sound barrier, and 14 years before the first American went to space.

Today we’re aiming for commercial space travel with the Virgin Galactic spacecraft. We’ve found hundreds of Earth-like planets in orbit around alien suns. And we have plans to mine asteroids for their mineral content. Google is even looking into using vaguely weather balloon-like tech to broadcast the Internet to remote places on the planet. But as for Roswell, we may never know what actually happened.