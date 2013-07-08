First Baby Born Using Embryo Screening Method, Could Cut IVF Costs Significantly

An innovative screening method for IVF babies has produced its first bundle of joy. Connor Levy was born in the U.S. in May, using a new technique that uses genome sequencing to identify the healthiest embryo. Up until now, doctors and fertility specialists have had to rely on luck.

The technique, devised at Oxford University, takes just 24 hours to check the correct number of chromosomes are present in an embryo. The university’s Dr. Dagan Wells says that, if large-scale testing is successful, the cost of IVF will be reduced by one-third.

“What our technique does is it gives you the number of chromosomes and other biological information about the embryo at a low cost – probably about two thirds of the price of existing methods of screening.”

Connor’s mother, Marybeth Scheidts, had this to say about the breakthrough. “It takes its toll, there were some days I would break down and cry, I wanted to hide in my bedroom and say stop. Then to see him… all this hard work and we have finally got our little tiny human being named Connor.”