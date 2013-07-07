Cronuts for a Cause: New York City Baker Plans To Leverage Success For Good Purposes

After we posted last week on the irony of people lining up for hours in the heat for cronuts when millions in New York City go hungry, Twitterers took up the cause–and Dominique Ansel, creator of the delectable cream-filled morsels, responded.
@FastCompany So well said. Now, what if @DominiqueAnsel donated a portion of his #cronut profits to benefit @FoodBank4NYC?
— EricaIsBusy (@EricaIsBusy) July 5, 2013
@EricaIsBusy @FastCompany @FoodBank4NYC Nice idea! Am working on charity Cronut t-shirts, and donated Cronuts to @NYNeedsYou this month too.
— Dominique Ansel (@DominiqueAnsel) July 5, 2013
@NewYorkNeedsYou is a mentorship program for first generation college students.
[Image: cumi&ciki on Flickr]