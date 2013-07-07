advertisement
Cronuts for a Cause: New York City Baker Plans To Leverage Success For Good Purposes

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

After we posted last week on the irony of people lining up for hours in the heat for cronuts when millions in New York City go hungry, Twitterers took up the cause–and Dominique Ansel, creator of the delectable cream-filled morsels, responded.

@NewYorkNeedsYou is a mentorship program for first generation college students.

[Image: cumi&ciki on Flickr]

