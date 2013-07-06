advertisement
NTSB Releases Dramatic Photos From Inside Asiana Flight 214

The National Transportation Security Board posted the images to its Twitter account, showing what remains of the Boeing 777 after it crashed while landing at the San Francisco Airport Saturday, killing two people.

By Tyler Gray3 minute Read

Updated July 8, 2013: The National Transportation Safety Board has released photos of the crash of Asiana Airlines flight 214 on its Twitter account, showing the charred remains of the plane’s interior, and the mangled remains of the exterior. According to a report from The New York Times, the NTSB thinks the pilot approached the runway too slowly.

The accident, which happened at around 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, involved a Boeing 777 operated by Asiana Airlines from Seoul, South Korea, that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport. The tail of the plane broke off–possibly due to the plane missing the end of the runway–and a wing was broken. At least one engine appears to have been ripped off, and the top of the fuselage appeared to be burned off, too. A line of debris was strewn from the plane to the very beginning of the runway, near the water. Witnesses say pieces of the wing and other parts were flying off of the plane as it spun around. All flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport were canceled–some diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. There were 291 passengers on board, and 16 crew members. More than 180 are reportedly injured, and two people are confirmed dead, both Chinese teenagers. One may have been run over by an emergency vehicle.

Update:Twitter user stefanielaine appears to have captured the moments of the crash:

Update: The New York Times reports that the two victims of the crash were identified as 16-year-old Chinese students. And 180 others were injured.

Update: The New York Times reports that two people are dead and 130 others have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Update: At least two people are dead and 10 are critically injured, a San Francisco Fire Department source tells KTVU. CNN reports that an area hospital is treating eight adults and two children, all critical.

Update: Twitter user Eunice Bird Rah tells CNN that her father was on the plane and said it was obviously approaching the runway too low and missed the end before skidding out of control. (Rah tweeted the photo on top of this post, which she said was sent to her by her father.)

Update: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg had planned to be on the flight but switched at the last minute, as she explained in a Facebook post.

Taking a minute to be thankful and explain what happened. My family, colleagues Debbie Frost, Charlton Gholson and Kelly Hoffman and I were originally going to take the Asiana flight that just crash-landed. We switched to United so we could use miles for my family’s tickets. Our flight was scheduled to come in at the same time, but we were early and landed about 20 minutes before the crash. Our friend Dave David Eun was on the Asiana flight and he is fine. Thank you to everyone who is reaching out – and sorry if we worried anyone. Serious moment to give thanks.

Sandberg was referring to David Eun, a former Google exec, former president of AOL’s media and studios division, and current Samsung content exec, who walked away from the crash landing and tweeted:

Moments later, Eun tweeted again:

Eun continued:

Eun said he thought most of the passengers walked away from the crash:

About the author

Tyler Gray is the former Editorial Director of Fast Company and co-author of the book The Sonic Boom: How Sound Transforms the Way We Think, Feel and Buy (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), out in fall 2014. He previously authored The Hit Charade for HarperCollins and has written for The New York Times, SPIN, Blender, Esquire, and others

