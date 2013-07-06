NTSB Releases Dramatic Photos From Inside Asiana Flight 214

Updated July 8, 2013: The National Transportation Safety Board has released photos of the crash of Asiana Airlines flight 214 on its Twitter account , showing the charred remains of the plane’s interior, and the mangled remains of the exterior. According to a report from The New York Times , the NTSB thinks the pilot approached the runway too slowly.

The accident, which happened at around 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, involved a Boeing 777 operated by Asiana Airlines from Seoul, South Korea, that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport. The tail of the plane broke off–possibly due to the plane missing the end of the runway–and a wing was broken. At least one engine appears to have been ripped off, and the top of the fuselage appeared to be burned off, too. A line of debris was strewn from the plane to the very beginning of the runway, near the water. Witnesses say pieces of the wing and other parts were flying off of the plane as it spun around. All flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport were canceled–some diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. There were 291 passengers on board, and 16 crew members. More than 180 are reportedly injured, and two people are confirmed dead, both Chinese teenagers. One may have been run over by an emergency vehicle.

Update:Twitter user stefanielaine appears to have captured the moments of the crash:

just realized I have a picture of the actual crash. holy fucking shit. pic.twitter.com/5TnOX96Gsi — stefanielaine (@stefanielaine) July 6, 2013

Update: The New York Times reports that the two victims of the crash were identified as 16-year-old Chinese students. And 180 others were injured.

Update: The New York Times reports that two people are dead and 130 others have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Update: At least two people are dead and 10 are critically injured, a San Francisco Fire Department source tells KTVU. CNN reports that an area hospital is treating eight adults and two children, all critical.