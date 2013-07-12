Undressing Salad Dressing: How Sex Still Sells

Marketing and branding these days is like swimming in shark-infested waters covered in blood; You can’t help but get bit .

As I noted in my previous posts regarding accusations of Mountain Dew being racist, Chipotle being anti-Boy Scout, and Abercrombie & Fitch being…well, anti-fat, controversy seems to be an unavoidable fact of life for most brands seeking to pump up their profile in the marketplace.

However, sometimes that controversy works in favor of the brand. As this AdWeek article details, Kraft had the audacity to publish a two-page spread (and yes, it is quite a spread) for their Zesty Italian salad dressing featuring a very hot guy with nothing on but a strategically placed corner of a picnic blanket. Yes, it was beyond zesty–it was über-zesty–and that was way too much zest for a certain advocacy group with the name of One Million Moms.

These seven-figure mothers called for a boycott of Kraft products on their website a couple of weeks ago, saying, “Christians will not be able to buy Kraft dressings or any of their products until they clean up they’re advertising.” Really? Have these people ever been to the beach? Because the hunk in the ad isn’t showing any more than a guy in a Speedo would on Miami Beach.

Then again, this particular organization takes prudish to a whole new level. They describe the ad as “a n*ked man lying on a picnic blanket with only a small portion of the blanket barely covering his g*vitals [asterisks theirs).”

Companies that are targeted by niche groups like this often respond with half-hearted apologies or even by yanking the campaign. Kraft, I’m happy to say, doubled-down on its zesty ways–and came back at the Million Moms with a simple, strong statement: “Our Kraft dressing’s ‘Let’s Get Zesty’ campaign is a playful and flirtatious way to reach our consumers. People have overwhelmingly said they’re enjoying the campaign and having fun with it.”

And it’s clear they ARE having fun with it–even with Kraft’s equally zesty TV commercial featuring yet another buff bro in a see-through apron. Here are a few user comments on this particular piece of meat: