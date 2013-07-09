TaskRabbit Versus Delivery: A Price-By-Price Comparison

TaskRabbit , the helper-for-hire service that lets you outsource odd-jobs and errands, counts deliveries and shopping as their most-requested task types. According to TechCrunch, the SF-based company has laid off some employees as it undergoes a “realignment” that will focus it on “mobile, geographic expansion, business services, and [its] marketplace operations.” What that means for your at-home IKEA or booze delivery remains to be seen, but we wanted to look at how well Rabbits stood up to other services.

Many of these tasks deliver on convenience as much as they do the items themselves: Drop off an iced coffee at the office, pick up some groceries, haul some Ikea furniture to an apartment building. But how do you know when it’s worth hiring a Rabbit over standard delivery methods? We put together point-by-point price comparisons for seven items we wouldn’t mind having delivered to our front doors–by Rabbit or traditional delivery services and sat back as they went head-to-head.





TaskRabbit: Due to insane demand for these cream-filled, croissant-doughnut hybrids, prices for delivery vary greatly–we’ve seen estimates from $25 to $150. To be fair, the task involves waiting outside the bakery starting at 7 a.m.

Delivery: Dominique Ansel Bakery doesn’t offer in-house delivery service, but demand is so high that an ad hoc delivery service has popped up at CroissantDoughnut.com, a “white glove service” that will deliver the treats to you. Downsides: They only take five deliveries per day. Oh, and each cronut will cost you $100.

Winner: Probably TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit: About $20 for same-day delivery of the New York City bakery‘s infamous Crack Pie.

Delivery: Unless you live on the Upper West Side, or the Williamsburg or Carroll Gardens neighborhoods of Brooklyn, instant delivery isn’t an option. For us, a next-day UPS shipment costs $22.74.

Winner: TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit: Starts at around $50 for pickup and delivery.