Mohammed Morsi Out in Egypt, Constitution Suspended

An Egyptian state newspaper, Ahram Online, reports the Egyptian army has deposed President Mohammed Morsi. As the New York Times says, this news should be taken with caution, as Egypt’s state news also reported Hosni Mubarak was dead, when in fact he was not.
In a speech, the Egypt Army Chief Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said the constitution would be suspended, the chief of the constitutional court would be the interim head of state, and a technocratic government would be formed to handle current affairs before an early presidential election.
As word of the news spread through Cairo, Egyptians took to Twitter to celebrate, express their relief, and their concerns:
Morsi is GONE! GONEEEEEEE!
— عبدالعزيز غيث (@AbdelazizGhis) July 3, 2013
And now explosions and fireworks, Cairo is roaring #Egypt
— Jack Shenker (@hackneylad) July 3, 2013
Tahtir is on fire from cheers chanting raise your head up high you are egyptian
— Gigi Ibrahim (@Gsquare86) July 3, 2013
Some people at Rabaa are flipping out with anger. Most people are scared and confused
— Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio) July 3, 2013
Happy but worried. Not inclusive of Muslim Brotherhood at all, which won’t vanish overnight ya3ni. Their reaction is unpredictable. #egypt
— Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) July 3, 2013
Amid the celebrations, future unclear for Muslim Brotherhood, whose members spoke today of the possibility of a “grinding civil war.”
— Kareem Fahim (@kfahim) July 3, 2013
The revolution is back. We take it from here.
— Pakinam and Voice (@pakinamamer) July 3, 2013
Not sure if democacy advocates should be thrilled to be rid of Morsi, or worried that the army has again been the deus ex machina of #Egypt.
— Ilene Prusher (@IlenePrusher) July 3, 2013