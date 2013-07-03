Mohammed Morsi Out in Egypt, Constitution Suspended

An Egyptian state newspaper, Ahram Online, reports the Egyptian army has deposed President Mohammed Morsi. As the New York Times says, this news should be taken with caution, as Egypt’s state news also reported Hosni Mubarak was dead, when in fact he was not.

In a speech, the Egypt Army Chief Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said the constitution would be suspended, the chief of the constitutional court would be the interim head of state, and a technocratic government would be formed to handle current affairs before an early presidential election.

As word of the news spread through Cairo, Egyptians took to Twitter to celebrate, express their relief, and their concerns: