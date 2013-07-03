advertisement
A Military Coup Is Underway In Egypt

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

The ongoing political scandal in Egypt has come to a head as the military has begun a coup against the government of Mohammed Morsi, who earlier today was refusing to step down in the face of pressure. The AP says a travel ban has already been enforced against Morsi himself and the chief and deputy chief of the Muslim brotherhood:

New York Times reporter Kareem Fahim is on the scene, and is tweeting pictures from the streets as the military moves to control the situation. Reports suggest the army is acting to quash pro-Morsi Islamist protests, and Fahim has been sharing images from the scene.

As the coup was beginning, an embattled Morsi offered to form a temporary coalition government–via his Facebook page. Here, a live video feed of the scene from Tahrir Square:

This story is developing. Check back in to find out what’s been happening.

