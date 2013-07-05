Great advice is worth its weight in gold.
Earlier this week, you told us the qualities that make a really good boss, so we thought it only appropriate for you to share the best business advice you’ve ever received — advice that likely came from one of those awesome bosses. So we asked a quick question–and you gave us almost 200 (!) replies.
Below, we’ve compiled a few of your best responses. Oh, and if you think we’re missing something, don’t be shy and share it with us in the comments section below!
What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?
1. Not everybody lives inside your head
2. If you’re obsessed with profits (and don’t show passion), it will hurt your business
3. When the competition starts getting nasty, it might mean you’re doing something right
If you feel like the heat’s getting the best of you, here are 4 steps to flustering your competition. Also, an interesting look at who profits from professional Apple hating.
4. Take a break and refresh your focus for the week ahead
When making that list, we’d suggest you skip the smartphone and unplug. Going analog is great for focus — actually, just unplug your entire weekend, otherwise you might ruin your life!
5. Everybody’s timeline is different
According to a recent study, baby boomers belong to the age group most inclined to start new businesses. Being “too old” is a thing of the past–sure, young people might seem more “exciting,” but smarts and wisdom aren’t the same thing.
That’s all for now, folks. If you’d like to see more answers, check out the original question, or submit your own in the comments below!
