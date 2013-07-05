Earlier this week, you told us the qualities that make a really good boss, so we thought it only appropriate for you to share the best business advice you’ve ever received — advice that likely came from one of those awesome bosses. So we asked a quick question–and you gave us almost 200 (!) replies.

Below, we’ve compiled a few of your best responses. Oh, and if you think we’re missing something, don’t be shy and share it with us in the comments section below!

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

1. Not everybody lives inside your head





2. If you’re obsessed with profits (and don’t show passion), it will hurt your business





3. When the competition starts getting nasty, it might mean you’re doing something right





If you feel like the heat’s getting the best of you, here are 4 steps to flustering your competition. Also, an interesting look at who profits from professional Apple hating.