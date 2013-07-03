The Secrets of Reddit: Highlights From The Pew Report

The Pew Internet and American Life Project has just published a phone survey of 2,252 Americans–the first Pew survey to focus on Reddit as a standalone platform.

Reddit, as the Pew scholars note, is the self-described “front page of the Internet,” known for “Ask Me Anything” chats with the likes of President Obama, and for unsavory “subreddits” dedicated to conspiracy theories and borderline sex offenders. Reddit is “often pivotal in the spread of popular memes, like Ridiculously Photogenic Guy, Overly Attached Girlfriend, and Sudden Clarity Clarence.”

What we didn’t have until now was hard demographic data on who is behind confused Keanu Reeves and all those cute cats. Here are some key takeaways from the report: