The Secrets of Reddit: Highlights From The Pew Report

The Pew Internet and American Life Project has just published a phone survey of 2,252 Americans–the first Pew survey to focus on Reddit as a standalone platform.
Reddit, as the Pew scholars note, is the self-described “front page of the Internet,” known for “Ask Me Anything” chats with the likes of President Obama, and for unsavory “subreddits” dedicated to conspiracy theories and borderline sex offenders. Reddit is “often pivotal in the spread of popular memes, like Ridiculously Photogenic Guy, Overly Attached Girlfriend, and Sudden Clarity Clarence.”
What we didn’t have until now was hard demographic data on who is behind confused Keanu Reeves and all those cute cats. Here are some key takeaways from the report:
- Young men aged 18-29 are the most likely to use Reddit (15%), followed by older men aged 30-49 (8%)–Reddit usage by women trails behind (5%).
- Reddit is especially popular among Hispanics–11% of them use the site.
- High school dropouts are overrepresented on the site–11% of those without a high school diploma use Reddit.
- Annual income has no bearing on the likelihood an adult uses the site.
- However, urban Reddit users outnumber rural users nearly four to one.