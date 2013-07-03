Stock Exchanges, Citigroup, Bank of America, Treasury Dept., Homeland Security Holding Cyber War Games

What happens when Wall Street decides to simulate a massive hacker attack on America’s economy? We’ll find out on July 18. SIFMA, an industry trade organization, is holding a massive cybersecurity preparation drill on July 18 called Quantum Dawn 2. According to Reuters’ Lauren Tara LaCapra, participants will include Citigroup, Bank of America, the Department of Homeland Security, the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, stock exchanges, and other financial entities. The idea behind the exercise is to see just how prepared participating firms and government agencies are for unforeseen and novel forms of digital attack besides the traditional DDoS takedown.