The Cronut Index: Tracking Urban Livability

Like Pinkberry, Magnolia Bakery, and the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck before it, the cronut is a passing trend that will peak and inevitably, just as quickly, go stale (sorry). But the many photos on Instagram and Twitter of blocks-long lines for cronuts are an unsettling reminder of the class divide in New York. If you’re too busy to wait, you can pay someone on
Craigslist $35 for the $5 pastry.
Meanwhile, one in five New Yorkers experience food insecurity on a regular basis, according to the Food Bank for NYC, and almost 3 million of them live in neighborhoods without access to adequate affordable fresh and healthy food.
With the national food stamp program currently facing billions in cuts, hunger and scarcity have very different meanings in different zip codes of New York City.
The #cronut line from above in soho: this must end pic.twitter.com/KzRgjKrwkb
— Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 3, 2013
there is crazy #cronut line in #nyc. And I am waiting… pic.twitter.com/YqN79VBIZX
— Jonnie Wei (@chilishrimpgirl) July 3, 2013
There are at least 1000 people in line for the Cronut this morning. #DominiqueAnselBakery pic.twitter.com/SwapfDbq5R
— Lauren Hawker (@HawkerNYC) July 3, 2013
The cronut line is never ending. pic.twitter.com/dsXQl1jtMu
— Greg Lewis (@greglewis_5) July 3, 2013
In line for a cronut since 6:40. We’re nutz but at least we have company. pic.twitter.com/bg9AfnJ8JP
— Brett Lazzareschi (@2hundredpercent) July 3, 2013
Victorious. Well worth the (2 hour) wait. #cronut pic.twitter.com/4pO8jzvv0s
— Greg Lewis (@greglewis_5) July 3, 2013
