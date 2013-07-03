The Cronut Index: Tracking Urban Livability

Like Pinkberry, Magnolia Bakery, and the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck before it, the cronut is a passing trend that will peak and inevitably, just as quickly, go stale (sorry). But the many photos on Instagram and Twitter of blocks-long lines for cronuts are an unsettling reminder of the class divide in New York. If you’re too busy to wait, you can pay someone on Craigslist $35 for the $5 pastry.

Meanwhile, one in five New Yorkers experience food insecurity on a regular basis, according to the Food Bank for NYC, and almost 3 million of them live in neighborhoods without access to adequate affordable fresh and healthy food.

With the national food stamp program currently facing billions in cuts, hunger and scarcity have very different meanings in different zip codes of New York City.