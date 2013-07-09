The Secret Innovation Weapon For Mature Markets

Few people care to reflect back on the financial crisis of 2008.

Adam Reinebach, the EVP of Marketing Solutions and Circulation for SourceMedia, needed to act fast as the crisis languished another two years. SourceMedia provides a portfolio of subscription services, research, custom media, and conferences to the nation’s top banks. This includes the enduring American Banker publication.

SourceMedia’s experience provides some insights on how innovative marketing leaders can rapidly recover from these challenging periods.

By late 2009, the cost to produce and deliver print publications had skyrocketed, major account subscription renewals were in jeopardy, and new subscribers were tough to find. If nothing changed, Source Media was projecting a continued decline in its subscriptions business.

Where do you innovate if your company provides few distinctive or unique offers? Generally, most firms evaluate three areas. They can either launch a new product (such as the iPad), a new service (such as Uber and Taxi Magic), or establish and nurture distinctive community and customer relationships (such as Facebook, ExactTarget, and Zappos). SourceMedia’s decision to redesign their demand generation process helped them reach a new level of trust and relationships in an otherwise traditional, mature market.

Ted Martin, managing director of Sales at Vorsight in Washington, D.C., met with Reinebach in 2010, a few months after Reinebach took over the subscriptions effort. He and Vorsight cofounder Steve Richard quickly realized that the method by which their products and services were sold was a major deterrent to growth.

Martin noticed that “the telesales team had issues with finding the right prospect, getting around gatekeepers, and creating value before handling price deflection. The team also didn’t have a sales process to guide them.”