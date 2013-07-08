The Secret That Defines Marketing Now

What does it say about marketing that the single most important marketing decision is made before the marketer enters the room?

And sadly, companies–when left to their own devices–tend to make the wrong choice.

The decision I’m referring to is a simple one, the choice to make something good, something remarkable. The choice, in the wording of Y Combinator’s Paul Graham, to “make stuff people want.”

To me this says that traditional marketing–as we know it anyway–is increasingly irrelevant.

Not that the world is some meritocracy. We’ve all seen plenty of mediocre things get plenty of attention and press.

This was Twitter’s real secret: It built marketing into the product rather than building infrastructure to do a lot of marketing.

But you have to remember two things. One, that such “success” was much easier to come by in the old media system where relationships with the few key influencers could guarantee an audience. Second, what did this attention ultimately mean? The first customers were inevitably disappointed and word of mouth suffered. Mediocrity rarely becomes a movement.

Still, change is in the air.