Meet The Ex-Nirvana Guitarist Who Is The King Of Career Pivots

Jason Everman was kicked out of Nirvana just before they hit the big time, and then he was kicked out of Soundgarden. Then he became an elite soldier. Now he’s just earned his B.A. in philosophy. The New York Times Magazine has just profiled his life path, and we’re inclined to think that it represents some of the most amazing pivots ever.

Everman was credited as a guitarist on Nirvana’s moody generation-defining 90s grunge album Bleach, although he didn’t play on the record. Nirvana quickly kicked him out for being too depressive, and didn’t pay repay him for the $600 he put down for the recording session. Then he landed a job as a guitarist in Soundgarden. After a successful world tour, they too kicked him out for being too moody.

So at age 26, Everman joined the Army. One month into training he learned Kurt Cobain had killed himself. Everman was no grunt, and quickly signed up to become an Army Ranger and ultimately progressed to Special Forces operations, and served in Afghanistan.

Then he left the Army in 2006 and went to Columbia University to study philosophy, graduating with a B.A. If these pivots aren’t inspiring enough for you he’s also been a commercial fisherman in Alaska and performed an amazingly impressive #unplug maneuver by living as a monk in Nepal.

So, what did you do before breakfast today?

[Image: By Flickr user dwhartwig]