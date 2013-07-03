Motorola Unveils Patriotic Ad For Moto X Smartphone Just In Time For Independence Day

Motorola, Google’s phone division, has launched an advertising campaign for its Moto X smartphone. Four newspapers–The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and The Washington Post–all carry full-page ads aimed at consumers’ American pride, just as the country slows down for the Independence Day weekend.





The tagline, “Designed by you. Assembled in the U.S.A.,” suggests the Moto X will be eminently customizable. Just how customizable, however, remains to be seen, as the campaign so far shows no phone. Maybe it’s waterproof, that’s why the guy is jumping off the jetty. Maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s been cloaked in invisibility.

Motorola’s VP of global branding and product marketing, Brian Wallace, declined to say any more about the phone, but this: “Smartphones are very different than other tech products a consumer owns. They’re closer to shoes or a watch. You carry it with you everywhere you go. Everyone sees what phone you’re carrying and they judge you on it. Yet it’s the one thing you carry that’s the least customizable.”

The campaign was created by Droga5, an agency that has been adding major accounts over the last year. This isn’t the first time its work has coincided with a national holiday. For the 2012 English Premier League kickoff, Droga5 and Puma conducted research into whether Newcastle United fans loved their fans more than their team. The results got tons of press.