New York City Gets Its Own Domain, .nyc

The Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, announced yesterday that the city now has its own domain name. Residents and businesses will be able to use the .nyc suffix on web addresses, tapping in, as Bloomberg said, to one of the biggest brands in the world.
“Having our own unique, top-level domain–.nyc–puts New York City at the forefront of the digital landscape and creates new opportunities for our small businesses. They’ll now be able to identify themselves as connected to New York City, one of the world’s strongest and most prestigious brands.”
Registration for addresses will open at the end of this year, with the fee still to be determined by the city.