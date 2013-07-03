Morsi Refuses To Step Down As Death Toll In Egypt Rises

At least 16 pro-government supporters died last night in Cairo as the stand-off between the ruling party and the rebel[url=http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-23131953] Tamarod movement continued . The Egyptian army has taken to its Facebook page to warn of bitter consequences if President Morsi does not step down before the deadline it issued two days ago. Underneath the heading “Final Hours”, it wrote this:

“We swear to God that we will sacrifice even our blood for Egypt and its people, to defend them against any terrorist, radical or fool.”

President Morsi appeared in a live TV broadcast last night, saying that he was prepared to die to defend his constitutional legitimacy and would certainly not give in to “violence and thuggery” by resigning. Six of his cabinet, including Foreign Minister Kamel Amr, resigned at the beginning of the week.