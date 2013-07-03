Apple Poaches Yves Saint Laurent CEO Paul Deneve As VP For Special Projects

Apple is getting one of its old employees back. Yves Saint Laurent CEO Paul Devere, who worked for Apple between 1990 and 1997 in sales and marketing before moving into the fashion industry, is to become VP of Special Projects.

Devere, who has worked at Courreges, Lanvin, and Nina Ricci, will report to Tim Cook. But what will he be doing? Some speculate he’ll be overseeing Apple’s retail operations, but according to All Things D, that’s not the case. Instead, perhaps Devere will be utilizing his skills in upscale luxury goods, or finally pushing the firm into the world of wearables. It’s no secret Apple has been eyeing a smartwatch; just yesterday the news broke that the firm had filed for an iWatch trademark in Mexico, Taiwan, Turkey, and Colombia.

Cook has also poached Hulu executive Pete Distad, who will be helping negotiate content deals for Apple TV. That road has been a rocky one, although Bloomberg is this morning reporting that an Apple-Time Warner content deal looks close to completion.