Alicia Silverstone Launches Breast Milk Sharing Program

It looks like food really is the next frontier in the sharing economy.

Actress Alicia Silverstone, of Clueless fame, is starting a breast milk sharing program through her eco-lifestyle website, The Kind Life.

Kind Mama Milk Share will connect new moms to other moms in their area, either to donate or receive breast milk. “If you have milk to share–post it! If you are in need of milk–post it!” Silverstone wrote in a blog post. “Think of all the babies we can help raise together!”

Kind Mama Milk Share is a more unorthodox example of the sharing economy at work: If Airbnb turns spare rooms into extra cash and TaskRabbit turns anyone into a for-hire temp worker, then Kind Mama Milk Share follows suit by turning one mother’s excess milk into a valued commodity for a mom in need. There are already programs like Ampleharvest.org and Casserole that help send excess food to people who need it. Sharing breast milk might make some people squirm, and it certainly has its possible downsides, but hey, a baby’s gotta eat.