Will Robot Apes Colonize The Moon?

Researchers at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) and the University of Bremen have created a new robot optimized for lunar colonization. Meet iStruct, the lunar robot. The ape-like bot is designed for stability while traversing the moon’s hilly, rocky terrain. Unlike wheeled robots, the iStruct is also designed to have mobility devices that double as graspers and grabbers for manipulating objects. According to the researchers behind the project, the idea is to create “biologically inspired intelligent structural components”–basically a robot with physical capabilities that mimic those of a human.