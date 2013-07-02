How do you hurdle over the afternoon hump? Let us know in the comments.

Last week, you told us about your office’s best quirks and what you keep in your desk that you can’t live without. For today, we thought we’d open up the floor for some more practical advice.

It would be a lie to say we’re productive the entire day here at Fast Company. There’s simply no way about it–last month we found out that at 2:55P.M., your productivity goes to die. We can’t help it, right?

So, with the holiday looming, and productivity at an all time low, we thought we’d ask you guys a simple question about how to overcome the mental roadblocks that pop up everyday in the workplace.

What’s your trick for getting past a mental block at work?

First step: escape the office and clear your mind!





Great advice. Not only is exercise great for creativity, it boosts your cognitive function and improves your memory. What’s that mean?

Yeah, exercise makes you smarter.