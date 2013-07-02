A Simple Explanation For The Popularity Of Javascript

You’ve probably heard people throw computer languages around. And you probably know that apps are often language soups, incorporating components written differently for different functions. But what you may not realize is that Javascript is quietly taking over the web.

This isn’t intuitive. Today’s web is heavily fragmented across device, screen size, and browser, which is why it’s generally unwise to commit to a particular technology. Lately, however, more and more large organizations are trusting their development to Javascript.

For better or worse, writing all your code in one language blurs the lines between development of front-end, back-end and deployment. And it’s the style of development pioneered by startups that is quickly becoming prevalent in bigger companies. You can see why: This new paradigm saves time and lets developers concentrate on what they like do the most. That is, building products and solving problems instead of following rigid processes.

JavaScript works on all devices and in all browsers, pretty much guaranteeing that your HTML page will always render. It can be used for everything and new JavaScript tools and frameworks seem to be everywhere.

There are front-end development frameworks, such as Ember.js, AngularJS, and Backbone.js, and template engines, such as Jadejs.

There are also great back-end frameworks, such as the Web Application Framework Express for Node and realtime app framework engine.io for transporting real time information using different methods, plus testing frameworks using JS libraries, such as Mocha or Should.js. Task automation can be done with Grunt, the Javascript task runner, and the list goes on and on and on. And the NPM Registry for Node Packaged Modules is the official package manager for Node.js, making it easier for developers to share their projects and code together, not to mention bower which helps distribute reusable components.

Many MVC libraries and template engines have been created giving Javascript an awareness of the design patterns we all know from Object-Oriented Programming, the sort practiced for some native software development like Apple’s Objective-C language. And as more Web developers embrace HTML5, they’re finding JavaScript frameworks to support many of the new, interactive media and real-time features.