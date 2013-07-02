First Public Space Telescope Becomes Most Successful Space Project Kickstarter Of All Time

When it launched its Kickstarter campaign in May, Planetary Resources had a goal of $1 million. Now 17,614 backers have raised $1.5 million for the world’s first public space telescope, the ARKYD 100, and is the most successful space project Kickstarter of all time.
The telescope, which will do all sorts of things from monitoring unfriendly-looking asteroids to searching for alien planets and suitable space-mining locations, offered up one of the better rewards for a Kickstarter project: space selfies. For $25, investors will have their photo beamed onto the side of the satellite, with Earth in the background.