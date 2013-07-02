First Public Space Telescope Becomes Most Successful Space Project Kickstarter Of All Time

When it launched its Kickstarter campaign in May , Planetary Resources had a goal of $1 million. Now 17,614 backers have raised $1.5 million for the world’s first public space telescope, the ARKYD 100, and is the most successful space project Kickstarter of all time .

The telescope, which will do all sorts of things from monitoring unfriendly-looking asteroids to searching for alien planets and suitable space-mining locations, offered up one of the better rewards for a Kickstarter project: space selfies. For $25, investors will have their photo beamed onto the side of the satellite, with Earth in the background.