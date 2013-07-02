How To Find America’s Entrepreneurial Soul

It is not a natural thing for an 8th grade student in Bangladesh to memorize Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address from top to bottom. But like many in my class, I did. Even though it didn’t have much of an impact on me then, it is that single speech that continues to deepen my feelings about this country that I now proudly call my own.

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

To me, beyond Lincoln’s establishment of freedom from slavery, those few lines personify the very essence of the entrepreneurial soul of this nation–the right to pursue and define your own life as you wish.

A recent Wall Street Journal article by Ben Casselman says:

“Americans have long taken pride in their willingness to bet it all on a dream. But that risk-taking spirit appears to be fading.”

The article may be right on the facts–entrepreneurial activity is on the decline in the United States, Americans are creating fewer new businesses than they used to. However, I do not believe that as a nation, we have lost our entrepreneurial mojo. The giant-sized American aspiration of entrepreneurship has always has been about the human journey.

A while back I met a CNN political contributor who served as a counselor to one of the past American presidents. He was telling us a story about his Eastern European grandmother. She made a living as a hotel maid most of her life. She ended up visiting the White House when her grandson became part of the President’s administration. When she met the President in the Oval Office, the President apparently asked her if he could do or show her anything. She had only one question for the President, “How does the White House keep the brass on those fireplaces so shiny all the time!’ The President didn’t know.

On the way back from the White House she kept repeating “Only in America, only in America”. She meant that only in America could a maid’s grandson work for the President, giving the maid an opportunity to ask the President–in the Oval Office–about the cleaning process of a shiny brass fireplace!

It is here in America, although we may not all be Outliers, we can still be impactful and successful within the contexts of our lives. Here, in the same neighborhood, people from four continents can live peacefully. Family members represent the globe, bloodlines can represent multiple different ethnicities. It is here where people have historically come together despite their differences to solve problems and innovate solutions.