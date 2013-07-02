Google’s Next Nexus 7 Tablet Leaks With A July Launch Date

Website gadgets.ndtv.com is reporting that Google’s next own-brand tablet device, the successor to the Nexus 7 , is due to go on sale this month. The news about the product has apparently come from Asus, the company that made the first Nexus 7 for Google.

NDTV has heard that the tablet is codenamed K009, that it has a 1920 by 1080 pixel screen along with a 5-megapixel rear camera and support for LTE. This is a significant step up from the current 1280 by 800 pixel screen and front-facing only cam on the first generation Nexus 7. Google’s original tablet has sold very well in the market, with strong sales earlier this year pushing Asus to third place in the tablet manufacturing tables. The Nexus 7, which carries Google’s pure interpretation of its Android mobile OS, is pitched directly against smaller devices from Samsung and the top-selling iPad Mini. Apple is presumed to be working on an updated iPad Mini, which may carry a retina screen, and is expected to launch the device in the Fall.