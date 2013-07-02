Meet Former Xbox Boss Don Mattrick, Who Just Left Microsoft To Turn Around Zynga

News that Don Mattrick is leaving Microsoft as president of the company’s Interactive Entertainment unit to run Zynga was a shock when it broke on Monday –to Microsoft, in particular. Just days before the company planned to announce a massive reorganization and months before the release of Xbox One, there was no contingency plan for Mattrick’s departure–a sign that almost no one had a clue. For now, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will be overseeing the division. Though it is believed that eventually Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Studios may take over for Mattrick, considering his strong Microsoft DNA (he started there as an intern in 1988); the fact that he’s a life-long gamer; and is extremely well-liked within the organization. (For other keepers of the console, see the gallery to the right.)

Keepers of the Console Nancy Tellem – President, Xbox Entertainment Studios Phil Harrison – Corporate Vice President, Interactive Entertainment Business, Microsoft EMEA Marc Whiten – Chief Product Officer, Xbox Yusuf Mehdi – Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Interactive Entertainment Business Phil Spencer – Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Studios

Sources say Mattrick’s exit was spurred by the reorg and the fact that he would not be getting a bigger role at Microsoft–he would have overseen a newly created hardware division. At Zynga, Mattrick will reunite with Zynga board member Bing Gordon, his old boss at EA, where the expectation is that Mattrick will apply his tough business sense and visionary streak to turn the ailing company around. At the very least, his hire is a sign that Zynga is serious about reversing its fortunes. Shares of the company rose 11% on Monday to $3.04.

So who, exactly, is Zynga getting?

Mattrick loves games. He designed one with a friend at the age of 17 and sold it for a million bucks. Even now, as a 49-year-old executive, he becomes visibly excited as he sees them come to life. As his colleague Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Studios, says, “If you want to see the man light up, walk him into a development studio.”

When he was a teenager growing up in a suburb outside of Vancouver, he was turned down for a job at retail PC chain ComputerLand. So he started showing up at the store, working for, learning about software, and studying what clicked with shoppers. “It was really interesting to watch people walk by and see what they wanted and actually touched,” Mattrick says.

At Distinctive Software, the company he started in the 1980s, those insights helped inspire Test Drive, the industry’s first driving game in which the player’s point of view is from behind the wheel of a car. (Later, his stories about running from the cops after they caught him speeding through the streets of Vancouver as a youngster led to the hit Need for Speed.) At EA, Mattrick was the force behind The Sims, which was initially designed as an architecture tool that let players build houses, until Mattrick argued that the people inside the houses should be the focus. He also pushed to personalize sports games such as Madden NFL and FIFA Soccer. “Now you could not only be ‘in’ the game, like a TV broadcast, but you could be the hero,” says Paul Lee, who has worked with Mattrick since his mid-1980s gaming startup.

At Microsoft, Mattrick transformed the Xbox from a money-draining enterprise into the top-selling gaming console, whose appeal extends well beyond the dudes-living-in-their-mom’s-basement demographic. He has added entertainment services such as Netflix, Hulu Plus, ESPN, and YouTube, and championed the magic of the Kinect motion-controller system, all of it positioning the Xbox as a product for the whole family. “What Don understands that nobody else at the executive level at Microsoft does is how to paint a vision,” says Evan Hirsch, an industry consultant and visiting scholar at Carnegie Mellon who worked with Mattrick at both EA and Microsoft.