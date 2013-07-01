Xbox Chief Don Mattrick Leaving Microsoft To Become Zynga’s New CEO, Starting July 8

Last month, as part of several weeks’ reporting of a future Fast Company feature about Mattrick and his role as the president of interactive entertainment at Microsoft and the company’s Xbox czar, I asked Mattrick directly about his future at Microsoft. There have been rumors for some time that he might leave, possibly to return to EA, where he spent nearly 15 years. And at E3, word spread that he was planning on moving to the Bay area for the summer (he lives in Vancouver). He answered in typical, exec-ese, but hinted that he was waiting to hear how the coming reorganization at Microsoft was going to shake out. “I kinda feel like I’ve been blessed to have this experience with this team,” he told me over breakfast one morning at a sleek hotel in downtown Los Angeles. “We’re set up for a great next decade of growth so that’s exciting. Microsoft has a whole new set of challenges in front of it and we’re just gonna wait and see what gets announced inside the company.”

If Don is a Greek hero, his flaw is hubris. His whole career has been built on having a position and holding it, even when people tell him he’s not right.

Mattrick’s departure from Microsoft now seems obvious. He never completely fit in at Microsoft, where he was more of a creative, product guy than a software nerd, more likely to pal around with Steven Spielberg than geek out about Bill Gates. Even members of his own team marveled at his longevity at the company. “I wouldn’t say Microsoft has the strongest track record of external talent, at least at the senior level, in keeping them,” Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Studios, told me. “Look at the number of external executives that came into the company, lasted for a little while, sometimes a very little while, and then spun out for some reason. Don has been remarkable in that way, in being somebody who’s come in at a senior level and actually moved up in the company.”

Until today.

Published reports at AllThingsD indicated that Mattrick’s leap to Zynga was unrelated to the massive reorganization that Microsoft is set to announce on Wednesday. My sources inside the company directly contradict that, saying that Mattrick, who since arriving at Microsoft in 2007 dramatically turned Xbox into a money-making business and was the chief visionary behind the new Xbox One, had been hoping for a bigger role at Microsoft. Instead, there were discussions about him overseeing the newly created hardware division, which was effectively a demotion. He said, No thanks, according to a source.

Mattrick’s move comes just as he is wrapping up the controversial unveil of Xbox One. Following a “reveal” event in May that gamers complained focused more on Xbox One’s entertainment features than on games, last month’s E3 spurred more drama. Gamers (including troops overseas) flew into a rage when it was announced that Xbox One required Internet connectivity and had a restricted policy on used games, leading Microsoft to awkwardly backed down on both those policies in a blog penned by Mattrick.

The bad press spurred by E3–TechCrunch branded Microsoft an “asshole”; and Sony, which rolled-out a cheaper, more gamer-friendly Playstation, was declared the event’s hands-down winner–is said to have upset Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who couldn’t have been pleased about those unhappy troops. “Microsoft is a huge supplier to the U.S. government, especially the Army,” said one former Microsoft executive. “You don’t want to piss off the biggest customer for Office, Windows, Exchange–run the list.”