Austin’s One-Stop Hipster Shop Highlights New Age for Indie Bookstores

Farewell Books is more than just a bookstore, it’s a one-stop hipster shop. To walk through the East Austin retailer is to be passed down an assembly line of irony, with distinct companies hawking wares that can transform even the most mainstream square into a thick-rimmed cool kid who emerges quoting Nietzsche and sipping cold-pressed coffee.

Such a melting pot of merchants isn’t unique to Farewell: it may be the secret ingredient behind a quiet resurgence of indie bookstores, which were presumed dead after Amazon’s arrival and given toe tags when e-books exploded, but have defiantly survived. How? By expanding their offerings.

“People come by to browse the books and end up leaving with a dress or a vegan reuben,” says Travis Kent, cofounder of Farewell.





Just a few months ago, Farewell, then called Domy Books, was going under, crushed by Austin’s skyrocketing rent. So two of its employees–Kent, 27, and Mikaylah Bowman, a 22-year-old intern at the time–told their then-boss that they would take over the lease. The pair invited four other fledgling businesses in to share the roof and split the costs.

The collective of companies that now call Farewell’s 1,800 square-foot space on Cesar Chavez Street home includes a tailor, an artisan coffee shop, a vintage clothing store, and a vegetarian Jewish sandwich trailer called Schmaltz. Each pay their share of the $2,700 per month rent, but otherwise operate independently.

Kent and his cohort still hold down side jobs like waiting tables or baby-sitting, but the arrangement at Farewell appears to be working. As of last month, the shop is breaking even, and on a sunny Saturday afternoon in June, business showed no signs of slowing.