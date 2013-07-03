3 Fast Ways To Tame Your Unruly Inbox

You need to be strict with your inbox.

According to Dharmesh Mehta, Senior Director of Outlook.com, the average inbox-throttled person receives a staggering 15,000 emails per year–that’s about 41 every day. Without the proper planning and rules, you’ll be lucky to make it past your morning coffee.

Dharmesh Mehta

So how do you combat the never-ending stream of information and separate the emails you actually want to read from the trash? We sat down with Mehta, who gave three easy tips to start organizing your life:

Sometimes you just have to say no. Get rid of the newsletters (that you probably never signed up for) and the endless stream of advertisements by telling your inbox you don’t want them in the first place.

“If you’re someone that wants to get your inbox organized,” Mehta says. “Then one of the things you’ve got to start with is just helping your inbox know that these are things I don’t want.”

So be clear about what you want and don’t want and give your inbox the message:

“Get rid of it now, get rid of it forever.”