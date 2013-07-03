The Wisdom Of The Cronut: Why Long Lines Are Worth the Wait

Imagine, if you will, the “cronut.” This sugar-rolled, cream-filled, glaze-topped doughnut-croissant hybrid has been taking Manhattan by storm since being rolled out by the Dominique Ansel bakery in May. The bakery only makes about 200-250 cronuts a day, at $5 a pop–far fewer than it could sell in a given day, as evidenced by the behavior of its customers.

On its website, the bakery gives instructions for winning the privilege of buying a coveted cronut. Specifically, customers are encouraged to line up two hours prior to the bakery’s usual opening time of 8 a.m. They are warned that they will only be allowed to purchase two cronuts per person, and they are asked not to do business with cronut scalpers. That’s right, scalpers: So feverish has the craving for cronuts become that customers reportedly have been known to pull up in their cars and buy the pastries from line-waiters at a $30 markup.

The cronut craze may sound like another tale of New York City excess. Yet most of us have experienced the agony of waiting in a long line for the latest gadget, a hot new movie, or a table at a favorite restaurant. Whatever awaits us on the other side, we tell ourselves that standing on our aching feet for an hour or longer will be worth it.

At first glance, such long lines seem to make little sense from the seller’s standpoint. Dominique Ansel says it’s working to increase the number of cronuts produced each day, but again, why the wait? After all, the recipe should be easy to scale up. In fact, standard economic theory suggests that supply should match demand. When a product is popular, why not make it more easily available?

Joe Marks, then Disney’s vice president of research, asked himself this question a few years ago when he visited Tokyo Disneyland and was puzzled by a particular behavior he observed there. Park visitors were standing in line, often for many hours at a time, outside a shop in the park’s Frontierland. Marks found out that the customers were waiting to buy an inexpensive (less than $10) leather bracelet on which they could have a name painted or embossed. Marks wondered why the bracelets were in such demand, and, even more important, why other stores in the park weren’t selling the same bracelets. Surely, Disney could improve visitors’ experience by reducing their wait time! In Marks’ mind, the company needed to make the popular product more easily available.

As it turned out, Marks’ intuition was way off. The visitors he observed usually were standing in line with their sweetheart or spouse. The couples’ willingness to patiently wait for the bracelet was a signal of their strong commitment to each other–for, according to a Japanese tradition, exchanging leather bracelets is a sign of bonding. It was the very act of waiting for the bracelet that made the product so popular. Waiting in line signaled to other park visitors that their commitment to their romantic partners was exceptionally strong.

In the same way, the painful morning wait for cronuts is likely to be contributing to the product’s popularity. The fact that people are waiting signals to others that they too should be in on the trend.