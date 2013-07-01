Mozilla Announces Firefox OS Smartphones To Hit The Market

Mozilla has revealed that it is imminently releasing the first smartphones to sport its Firefox OS via Deutsche Telecom and Telefonica, as the Alcatel One Touch Fire and the ZTE Open.

Unlike many peer smartphone OSs, Mozilla’s Firefox stands out because the company says it will create the “first devices powered completely by Web technologies.” The idea is that the devices offer a typical smartphone experience and also offer “new features” that can lead to a more personal experience. Developers coding for the new HTML5-based platform will have to take a very different approach than needed for coding for the market leading iOS or Android platforms. They may also have to learn to promote their apps differently because Firefox OS includes an “adaptive app search” which means the phone can transform to meet a user’s needs at any particular moment.

Quite who the phones are pitched at is unclear. Mozilla has typically been a developer’s favorite company, and the Firefox phones promise a very different experience to the mainstream consumer-facing products sold by Apple, Samsung and others.

