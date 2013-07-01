Mt. Gox, Largest Bitcoin Exchange, Registers With U.S. Treasury

Mt.Gox, the largest exchange for buying and selling the peer-to-peer crypto-currency Bitcoin, registered last week with the U.S. Treasury’s anti-money laundering agency as a money services business.

This feint toward retroactive legitimacy was perhaps spurred by the seizure of Mt. Gox’s funds ordered six weeks ago by the Department of Homeland Security. But the consequences remain to be seen.

While still retaining its hipster/hacker cred, Bitcoin has been in the news more often recently for regulatory issues, scams and schemes.