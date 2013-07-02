Christmas In July? For Marketers Looking To Gain An Edge, Absolutely

We’re heading into the seventh month of the year and that means retailers can already imagine the ka-ching! of cash registers, the warehouses full of inventory and the cheery holiday marketing campaigns characteristic of the year’s most profitable season.

While the year-end shopping madness is still months away for consumers, Christmas is already here for retail marketers who are designing decoration and merchandise layout schemes, deciding what gets marked up (and by how much) and choosing their loss leaders. They’re also hard at work planning marketing campaigns for print, radio, television, desktop-based Web and, increasingly, mobile messaging campaigns they hope will entice consumers to spend more than they did last year, which was $579.8 billion in the U.S. alone.

Capitalizing on Christmas, Starting in July

According to recent research from Juniper, retailers are forecast to spend $55 billion on mobile marketing by 2015, almost twice as much as they’re expected to spend this year ($28 billion). Much of that will be spent on year-end marketing extravaganzas. In order to justify that extra spend, retailers need to measure how customers engage with mobile messaging and which messages are driving those customers to purchase leading up to the holidays and beyond.

As mobile devices become ever more entrenched in consumers’ daily lives, they’re increasingly used to:

Research product specs and read customer reviews

Compare prices

Engage with interactive promotions

Redeem coupons

Make purchases

Retailers need to be analyzing each of these actions. That’s because consumers’ taps and swipes reveal their personal wants and needs as they interact with each of these messages. This is actionable business intelligence that can be used to create mobile messaging that is relevant, timely and far more likely to result in a conversion and sale.

Action Analytics: Gleaning Valuable Business Intelligence from Mobile Customer Interaction

Action analytics looks at deep, real-time granular data including number of messages opened, time since last open and opens resulting in goals such as registrations, purchases or social shares.