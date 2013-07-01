INTRODUCING THE CREATIVE BRAINTRUST

Welcome to the Fast Company and Marriott CREATIVE BRAINTRUST where we are bringing together expert voices in Design, Technology, Creativity, Sustainability and Business Leadership to rethink the future of travel. Over the next six months, our experts explore ideas and innovations that aim to inspire even greater breakthroughs in travel.

How can we rethink form, function and aesthetics?

How can a single space give us the opportunity to create, connect and recharge?

How will technology advance global business travel to our advantage?

Follow the conversation and help us shape the future. Share your ideas and you could be rewarded with sweet swag and a chance at an all expenses paid experience to travel from Marriott.

Follow our experts here and on Twitter:

@faris

Faris Yakob, Founder, Genius Steals Faris Yakob, Founder, Genius Steals

@ruzwana

Ruzwana Bashir, CEO & Co-Founder, Peek.com Ruzwana Bashir, CEO & Co-Founder, Peek.com

@jamiejwong

Jamie Wong, CEO& Co-Founder, Vayable.com Jamie Wong, CEO& Co-Founder, Vayable.com

@micahspear

Micah Spear, CEO & Co-Founder , Playtime Micah Spear, CEO & Co-Founder , Playtime

@repurpose

Lauren Gropper, CEO & Co-Founder, Repurpose, Inc.

Lauren Gropper, CEO & Co-Founder, Repurpose, Inc.

What’s your idea to make travel more brilliant?