About $400 Is The Price Of Your Co-Workers’ Love

One of the reasons for Co.Labs to exist is to experiment with ways to increase the speed an accuracy of our publishing workflow. Within 60 days of the site launch, one of our most egregious time-wasters became quickly apparent: Our freelancer invoice process.

Most of our writers are perma-lancers: Contract employees who write for us on a regular basis, and usually have other writing gigs and obligations. I’m sure each publisher has its own uniquely bureaucratic invoicing workflow, and these writers have to keep several of these protocols straight when they write for various publications. As a freelance writer/reporter for the last six years, I could empathize with this annoying process, which took place just often enough to be frustrating–every 30 days–and just infrequently enough that I could never reliably memorize the steps.

Our writers are assets. We’re always looking for new ones. Each time you find a writer who has done great work in the past, there’s an adjustment process to the tone and content of our particular publication. In a regular job, you’d call it the training period. These writers need to get to know how we do things, how we expect work to be rendered, how we edit, revise and fact-chek, and how we incentivize and compensate them.

In my experience with Co.Labs, which launched in March, this process takes about four weeks per writer. That’s a span of four weeks of extra attention I need to spend helping them do the best work they can do–work that will fit with FastCompany.com, feel right, and get eyeballs.

Four weeks of extra attention per writer, in the aggregate, is a ton of time. It’s a lot of emailing. A lot of question-answering. A lot of heavy editing. Philosophical discussions about why we cover certain things (or why we don’t.)

The invoice process is a constant source of many of these redundant questions-answering email sessions. While I don’t process the invoices myself, I do get cc’d when a writer submits one to accounts. Naturally, I look at them to verify the line items, and often–even with veteran FastCompany writers–I find mistakes or information missing. I know that will result in an emails to and from me, and typically the writer has to re-invoice after that.

This is Dan Asadorian. He’s the member of our team who is responsible for approving freelancer invoices and sending them on to accounts payable. When a writer incompletely or incorrectly performs the invoicing process, it’s this guy who has to email you them back, initiating a back-and-forth process that will require more file attachments, questions, and other niggling issues, thereby delaying the payment process for the freelancer and wasting Dan’s time (and my time) on questions that we’ve answered a dozen times.