Code Literacy In The Age Of Mass Surveillance

Anyone acquainted with some aspect of how information is transferred over phones or the internet probably wasn’t shocked by the news that the NSA is monitoring and storing metadata, since intercepting that information is technically trivial. Douglass Rushkoff writes at the Codecademy blog :

I haven’t found a programmer who was surprised by the news that our emails, text messages, and phone calls are being logged and stored. If anything, most of them are surprised that the general public seems so shocked. What were people thinking? That Google just gives us services like Gmail for free? We pay for this stuff – not with cash, but with our data.

The thing that strikes me here, and which Rushkoff doesn’t really touch on, is that code literacy alone isn’t enough to counter government surveillance on this scale. After all, like he said, programmers have known or suspected that this was going on for a long time. And it’s still happening. Code literacy by itself hasn’t spurred mass adoption of email encryption. A fully open source mobile phone is still a long ways off–and even if we had it, all our calls and texts still have to go through a major telecom company.

Knowing how to program is only useful in this context insofar as its used to build alternative technical infrastructure that people can use securely and privately. But in our globalized and intensely social world we too often compromise security for convenience. Maybe the NSA leaks have raised general awareness about the details of how we communicate with each other. But in this case knowledge really is only half the battle. Again, Rushkoff from the blog:

[b]ecoming code fluent is about more than simply knowing enough javascript to get a job. It’s a way to become familiar with the operating system on which the human drama is playing itself out.

Now that we know the landscape, are we going to do anything to change it? If we’ve already learned to make software, let’s rewrite the codebase for human-to-human interaction.

Learning to code is all the rage these days. Whether you’re looking to build out your own cool idea, add some more skills to your resume, or make the leap and get a job in development and maybe even work for yourself, there’s no doubt that getting some programming chops under your belt is a good life-and-career move. More to the point, some proficiency with code is becoming a requirement for digital citizenship. Douglas Rushkoff has gone so far as to call it the literacy of the 21st century:

As I see it, code literacy is a requirement for participation in a digital world. When we acquired language, we didn’t just learn how to listen, but also how to speak. When we acquired text, we didn’t just learn how to read, but also how to write. Now that we have computers, we are learning to use them but not how to program them. When we are not code literate, we must accept the devices and software we use with whatever limitations and agendas their creators have built into them.

There are as many schools of thought on how to best learn to program as there are closing brackets in the source of this page. Tools like Codecademy (which Rushkoff is involved in) have popularized and to some extent democratized programming education. The number of Summer of Code sessions and programming crash courses have all skyrocketed in the past few years. We’ll be evaluating these tools and thinking through the implications of what a truly code literate society will look like.

But are these tools really the best way to learn how to code? We’ll get a variety of perspectives on the matter and alert you to new opportunities and methods for learning to code if you decide to take the plunge.